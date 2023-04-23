Lucknow National president of Bahujan Samaj Party BSP and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Sunday condemned the Nitish Kumar government s move to release jailed exMP and strongman Anand Mohan as antiDalit Expressing her displeasure Mayawati said the initiative will give a wrong message about Bihar government and alleged that rules were being tweaked to release the life convictAnand Mohan was accused over the death of Dalit IAS and Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah nearly two decades back In 2007 the Patna High Court sentenced Anand Mohan who was elected as MP from Seohar Lok Sabha seat to death for abetting the crime In 2008 the sentence was reduced to rigorous life imprisonment Since then Anand Mohan is in jail He is currently out on payrole for his son s prewedding celebrations His son is getting married on May 3 Accusing Bihar government of tweaking rules to release Anand Mohan Mayawati in a series of tweets asked Nitish Kumar government to reconsider the release The preparation to release Anand Mohan in the case of the brutal murder of Krishnaiah by changing the rules is in the news all over the country due to negative antiDalit reasons Anand Mohan has been the compulsion of many governments in Bihar but the antiDalit and procrime work of the Nitish government regarding the murder case of the then DM of Gopalganj Mr Krishnaiah has caused a lot of anger in the Dalit society across the country Even if there is some compulsion the Bihar government must reconsider it she tweetedOn December 5 1994 violence broke out over the funeral of gangster Chhotan Shukla who was killed in a gang war a day back An irate mob led by Anand Mohan thrashed and stoned G Krishnaiah He was dragged out of his car and lynched