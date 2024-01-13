Lucknow: As Bahujan Samaj Party national president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati celebrates her 68th birthday on Monday Jan 15, all eyes will be on the BSP Chief over a possible announcement on an alliance with the INDIA opposition bloc in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mayawati has been reiterating time and again that her party BSP will go alone in the Lok Sabha elections.

However, the parties of the INDIA opposition bloc are eager for an alliance with Mayawati's party with Congress believed to be ready for an alliance with BSP in Uttar Pradesh at any cost. The Akhilesh Yadav led SP is also said to be engaged in negotiations in this regard. However, Mayawati has not revealed her cards yet. There are speculations that on her birthday, Mayawati may announce her decision to go with the INDIA opposition bloc in the general elections. If this happens, then Congress, BSP, SP, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal Kamerawadi, Mahan Dal and Azad Samaj Party will contest elections together in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources say that Samajwadi Party has prepared the formula for seat sharing in Uttar Pradesh. It is said that the Samajwadi Party is ready to support the BSP on 25 to 30 seats. If sources are to be believed, senior leaders of the Congress party can meet BSP supremo Mayawati on her birthday on Monday to discuss seat sharing. Sources said that Congress leaders may try to convince Bahujan Samaj Party to join the INDIA opposition bloc.