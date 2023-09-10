BSP LEADER KILLED FOR RS 35 LAKH IN BULANDSHAHR BODY FOUND DUMPED IN SACK TWO HELD

Bulandshahr: A BSP leader's body, who was allegedly missing since Friday afternoon, was found in a sack in Kalindi Kunj area in Bulandshahr on Saturday. Police have arrested two persons in this connection. It has been revealed that the accused attempted to snatch Rs 35 lakh from him, failing which they murdered him.

The deceased has been identified as former city president of BSP, Haji Mohammad Omar alias Haji Babu (55), resident of Mohalla Kot in Khurja. Arif, Haji Babu's son said that his father left home in a motorcycle the previous day. When he did not return in the evening, his family became worried and started searching for him. They contacted him on phone but his mobile was found switched off. They suspected something untoward had happened to him and lodged a missing complaint at Khurje police station.

Khurja police station in-charge Sunil Singh said that after receiving a missing complaint an investigation was initiated. "The BSP leader's mobile phone was recovered from Kalindi Kunj area and the area was inspected. Two men, Golu and Sharif were detained for questioning. Based on their information, the deceased's motorcycle was found in Rajwahe in Usmapur last evening. Some distance away, we found a sack with his body. The body has been sent for post-mortem," Singh said.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused wanted to steal Rs 35 lakh that Haji Babu had kept in his almirah. Golu and Sharif tried to snatch the keys from Haji Babu. When Haji Babu opposed, the duo allegedly strangled him to death. When they searched his pocket they could not find the key as he had forgotten it at home. After this, the accused dumped his body into a sack and threw it near Usmapur village before they fled.

Haji Babu was the city president in Mayawati's government and lived with his four sons Arif, Naushad, Asif and Shamshad and wife Hajjan. For the last 25-30 years, he has been working as an agent in the new highway market of Khurja. Fifteen years back, he contested the election on BSP ticket. However, recently Haji Babu has been seen in many programs of the BJP.