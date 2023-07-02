BSP FOR UCC BUT AGAINST THE WAY BJP IS TRYING TO IMPLEMENT IT MAYAWATI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday said that her party was not against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) but does not support the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to implement it.

The remarks by Mayawati came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent programme in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh pitched for a Uniform Civil Code in the country.

"Our party (the BSP) is not against the implementation of UCC. But we do not support the way BJP is trying to implement Uniform Civil Code in the country. It is not right to politicise this issue and forcefully implement UCC in the country," 67-year-old Mayawati, a former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, told reporters here.

According to the BSP national president, the implementation of UCC will strengthen the country and unite Indians. "It will also develop a sense of brotherhood among people. However, the forceful implementation of UCC is not right. Politicising this issue will create problems. The government should currently focus on issues like inflation, unemployment, education and healthcare," added Mayawati.

UCC ensures to put an end to the existing system of separate laws for different communities. It is a common code of personal laws for people across all religions. The personal laws comprise inheritance, marriage, divorce, alimony and child custody. Presently, religions follow their own regulations. A Parliamentary Standing Committee is scheduled to discuss the issue of UCC on July 3 (Monday).

