Basti (Uttar Pradesh) : BSP supremo Mayawati expelled former minister Raj Kishore Singh and his brother Brijkishore Singh, who are considered to be the big face of their party in UP politics. After this, once again many speculations are being made regarding the next political career move of Raj Kishore Singh, who is expected to join the BJP.

There is a buzz that Raj Kishore Singh, who has proved his mettle by being in parties like BSP, SP and Congress, may prefer the saffron camp as his next destination. Significantly, when BSP supremo Mayawati saw Raj Kishore Singh's brother with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, she might have turned angry. In no time, she showed the way out to both brothers.

Talking to the media, Raj Kishore Singh, who was a three-time cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, said that the BSP is a sinking boat, so it would be better to leave it. In Purvanchal, Rajkishore Singh has a huge mass base of his own. He said that after being expelled from the BSP, he will now talk to his workers and only then take a decision.

In fact, both these leaders have had to bear the brunt of being close to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Both these leaders were seen in Eknath Shinde's program as his shadow. Mayawati did not like her closeness with her rival. Maharashtra CM had come to Ayodhya on Sunday. Both these leaders met Eknath Shinde in Ayodhya, for which they had to bear the brunt now.

Both the leaders come from Basti district. BSP district president Jaihind Gautam has also issued a letter in this regard, in which it has been told that on the instructions of the party president, former cabinet minister Rajkishore Singh and his brother and former state minister Brijkishore Singh have been expelled from the party. He said in the letter that both were expelled from the party after being found involved in anti-party activities.