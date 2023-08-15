BRIJ BHUSHAN COMPARES HIMSELF TO SHAH JAHAN SAYS HE BUILT TAJ MAHAL I BUILT NANDINI NAGAR

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Tuesday compared himself to Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who built the well-known Taj Mahal. Addressing the 77th Independence Day function, Bhushan, who is accused of sexually harassing women grapplers, said that there are only two lovers born in the world.

"One is Shah Jahan and the other is Brij Bhushan. While Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal, we built Nandini Nagar," the 66-year-old MP, who represents the Kesarganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, said here while addressing a gathering. A Tirangan rally was taken out here under the leadership of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The MP further hit out at first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying he was responsible for the partition of the country. "The area, which was won went back due to his (Nehru's) wrong policies. The land which was won was returned without taking any money," Brij Bhushan further alleged. "

Tiranga Yatra held: The Member of Parliament took out Tiranga Yatra from his ancestral residence Bishnoharpur to Nandini Nagar of Nawabganj. After this, while addressing the people, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) removed Article 370 from Kashmir. "Gratitude to the public for giving such strength to the BJP," he added.

Nandini Nagar mentioned from the stage: The MP revealed where the name Nandini Nagar came from. He said that there was a discussion among some people that Nandini is the name of my mother, some people said it was my daughter's name and some people said it was my girlfriend's name.

