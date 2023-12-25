Bride's unique demand for village road repair in post-wedding feast in UP leaves BJP MLC speechless
Bride's unique demand for village road repair in post-wedding feast in UP leaves BJP MLC speechless
Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a newlywed couple on Sunday invited the BJP MLC Rishi Pal Singh to their post-wedding feast in Aligarh and publicly demanded repair of a road, which has been in a dilapidated condition for the last six years. Bharat Pehalwan, son of Chandrabhan Singh from Ghanghauli village, tied the knot with Radha, a resident of Pani village in Vrindavan, on December 10. On December 17, a feast was organised to celebrate the event.
The people of Ghanghauli village accorded the BJP MLC a warm welcome when he finally arrived at the post-wedding feast. After giving blessings to the couple, Radha, the bride, surprised everyone by making a unique request. She insisted on repairing the bad road in Ghanghauli village, which has been neglected for six long years.
Bharat, an army soldier, and the groom recalled how the villagers repeated requests to officials had been ignored. In response to this unexpected request, BJP MLC Chaudhary Rishipal Singh said that his visit intended to bless the newlyweds. But, he sympathised, acknowledging the terrible state of the village road, and promised the villagers that prompt action would be taken. He made it clear to solve the long-pending problem and to start laying the road as soon as possible.