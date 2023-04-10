BRIDE ON THE RUN AFTER CELEBRATORY FIRING AT WEDDING IN UTTAR PRADESH

Lucknow: Firing a gun multiple times as a means of celebrating her wedding has landed a bride in trouble. After a video of her firing four rounds from a revolver in quick succession went viral, police are on the hunt for her and she is on the run.

Police sources said the incident occurred in the Salempur village of Hathras Junction area late on Friday night. The viral video shows the bride sitting on the stage alongside the groom after the garlanding ceremony where the bride and groom exchange garlands and seek blessings from their relatives.

After some time a man wearing a black shirt gets on the stage and hands over a loaded revolver to the bride who readily takes it and fires four rounds in the air within five seconds as the groom sits beside her staring ahead with a nervous expression on his face.

After firing the bride hands over the gun to the man with another person laughing in the back. Police took note of the incident after the video of the incident went viral. Speaking to reporters Hathras ASP Ashok Kumar Singh said that a case has been lodged on basis of the video adding that family members of the bride will soon be questioned in this regard. Police sources said that investigators are also trying to identify the man who handed over the gun to the bride.

Celebratory firings at weddings and other events are not uncommon in North Indian states. Since it often results in injuries and deaths, the Centre in December 2019 amended the Arms Act to make celebratory firing a criminal offense resulting in a jail term, of two years or a fine of Rs 1 lakh or both. The High Court in 2016 instructed the police to ensure that a case is lodged in every incident of celebratory firing even if no complaint is lodged.