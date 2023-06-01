BRIDE AND GROOM FOUND DEAD IN THEIR ROOM A DAY AFTER THEIR MARRIAGE IN UPS BAHARAICH

Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the bride and groom died the very next day after their marriage in the Kaiserganj area of the Baharaich district. According to police, the couple entered into wedlock on Tuesday and they were found dead in their room on Thursday. The incident came to light when the family of the couple grew suspicious when they did not come out of their room till late on Thursday morning. Worried kin knocked on the door, but they did not get any response. Therefore, the kin of the couple peeped through the window and found the bodies of the couple lying on the bed.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot. However, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained and the police are investigating the case. Police officer Kamlesh Singh said that the marriage of Pratap (23), son of Sundar Lal, a resident of Godhiya village in Kaiserganj Kotwali area, was solemnised with the daughter of Parshuram, a resident of Godhiya village, on May 30. On May 31, the groom reached the village with his bride. All the relatives, who came to the wedding slept at the groom's house, after having food and the newly married couple, too, went to sleep in their room.

But, the door of the newly married couple's room did not open till late on Thursday morning. Then the worried family members knocked on the door, but there was no response. Hence, the family members somehow peeped through the window and found that the couple was lying on the bed. They somehow opened the door and entered the room, but by that time the bride and groom breathed their last.