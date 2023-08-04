Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A glaring security lapse was detected when a 36-member high-level delegation from El Salvador visited the Taj Mahal in Agra for sightseeing. Making a dent in the security cordon of the VVIPs, an unauthorised guide gatecrashed into the visiting overseas delegation and undertook the guided tour of the Taj Mahal.

Breaking the protocol, the unauthorised guide took a 36-member high-level delegation to the sightseeing of the Taj Mahal on Thursday. The police administration, ASI and CISF officials were taken aback when the incident was brought to their notice. Agra District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal has ordered an inquiry.

A foreign delegation from a Latin American country came to Agra on Thursday at 10 am to see the Taj Mahal. The delegation first visited the Shilpgram. When they were taking a detour of Shilpgram, a fake guide identified as Shahnawaz approached the delegation and took them for sightseeing inside the Taj Mahal. The bonafide guides were raising objection saying that how come a fake guide was allowed to undertake the guided tour of the Taj Mahal.

Shahnawaz doesn't have a licene, the authorised guides were saying. ADM (protocol) Shauri said, "How this lapse happened? We have constituted a team to find out the truth. How come a fake guide breached the security cover of the VVIPs from foreign countries? A delegation from El Salvador had visited the Taj Mahal. Duty officers were deputed for the safety and security of foreign delegates. How a fake guide was permitted to show VVIPs the Taj Mahal is a matter of investigation."