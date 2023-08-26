Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) : Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi condemned the incident relating to a video that showed a school teacher asking her students to slap a boy from a minority community and also passing objectionable remarks against the community has gone viral on social media.

The teacher can be seen asking the students of class 2 of a private school in Khubbapur village under Mansurpur police station area here to hit the hapless child. The police said the viral video was examined, and prima facie, it seems the child was beaten up for not completing his school work. Some objectionable comments can also be heard in the video and the matter is being probed, the officials said. The identities of the people in the video were yet to be confirmed.

Reacting to the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X, "Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a market place of hatred - there is nothing worse a teacher can do for the country." "This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India - do not hate them, we all have to together teach love," he added.

Priyanka Gandhi said, "Where there is talk of technology to go to the moon or things that build a boundary wall of hatred. The choice is clear. Hate is the biggest enemy of progress." (PTI)

