BODY OF MEDICAL STUDENT FOUND IN BASEMENT OF HOSTEL IN KANPUR

Kanpur: A medical student was found dead in the basement of the hostel of Rama Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Monday. Since there are no CCTV cameras in the basement, police are having a tough time probing the case.

The matter came to light after a security guard went to the hostel's basement in the morning. According to the guard, he found the student, identified as Sahil, lying in a pool of blood with his head severely injured. He immediately informed the Bithoor police station.

Sometime later, a team headed by DCP West Vijay Dhull reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Sahil, a resident of Mathura was studying MBBS at Rama Medical College. He stayed at the hostel of the college.

Dhull said that prima facie it seems that the boy died after being hit on the head. But further details would be revealed after going through the post-mortem report, he added. "The security guard, hostel staff, his friends and teachers are being interrogated," he said.

According to the police, since there are no CCTV cameras in the basement it is difficult to understand the sequence of events that occurred prior to the boy's death. DCP West said that to begin with, footage from the CCTVs installed at some distance away from the basement is being examined. It seems that Sahil was murdered due to some personal enmity, police said.