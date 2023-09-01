Lucknow: In a startling occurrence, a 28-year-old individual named Vinay Srivastava was fatally shot at the residence of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore in Begaria, Thakurganj,Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, during the early hours of Friday. Law enforcement officials report that Srivastava, an acquaintance of the minister's son Vikas, succumbed to gunshot wounds inflicted by the minister's son’s own firearm. The police have apprehended four individuals and are actively investigating the incident.

Vinay Srivastava, a close friend of Vikas Kishore, was found shot in the forehead, the fatal wound leading to his untimely demise. The local law enforcement swiftly responded to the scene, with DCP West Rahul Raj and ACP Kakori Anup Kumar Singh leading the police force. The forensic team has collected evidence in their pursuit of answers.

According to the police, on the premises of the crime, Vikas Kishore's licensed pistol was discovered. This discovery immediately raised suspicions, and four individuals were promptly taken into custody for questioning. The authorities are diligently investigating this case from all angles, attempting to unravel the sequence of events that transpired leading up to the tragic shooting.

According to initial reports, Vinay Srivastava hailed from Madhavpur Ward Faridipur and was a friend of Vikas Kishore. The two had apparently spent the evening together at the Kishore residence, along with Ajay Rawat, Ankit Verma, Shamim, and Baba. The gathering allegedly included shared meals and drinks before an unfortunate dispute erupted among the group, culminating in the fatal gunshot.

The local law enforcement authorities are working meticulously to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the motive behind the tragic incident, and the person responsible for pulling the trigger. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned, ensuring a comprehensive and thorough investigation that will provide clarity to this grim occurrence.

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, upon learning of the tragedy, expressed his deep concern and called the Commissioner to relay the information. He also assured the public that the investigation would reveal the truth behind the incident. He further commented that his son, Vikas Kishore, was not present at the scene when the incident occurred. Vikas was reportedly in Delhi due to his illness and subsequent hospitalization.