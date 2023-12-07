Varanasi: F our people from Andhra Pradesh were found dead in Dharamshala area in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday evening. The bodies of three men and one woman were found hanging in a room in the Devnathpur area in the jurisdiction of Dashashwamedh police station.

As soon as they were informed about the bodies, a team of police officials along with forensic experts reached the spot. An investigation into the deaths has been launched and efforts are being made to identify the deceased. Police are also probing whether the four died by suicide or were murdered.