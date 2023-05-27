Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) : A boat overturned in the Ken river in Maudha Kotwali area of the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh. There was no loss of life as all the eight persons, who were in the boat, were rescued, police sources said.

According to police sources in the know how, one 70-year-old Dhaniram passed way on Friday in Baijemu village. Eight persons, including his son Mohan, nephew Bhola, grandson Kallu and Chuttan Singh, all residents of the Baijemau village were carrying his dead body of in a small boat to immerse it in the Ken river. They wanted to throw the body into the Ken river. When the boat reached the middle of the river, they picked up the dead body and threw it in the river. However, immediately after this, the boat overturned in the river. All the eight people, who were inside the boat, fell into the river. Barring one, all others safely swam to the river bed.

On seeing the boat overturn, the villagers, who were sitting on the river bank, jumped into the river and saved 22-year-old Kallu, the grandson of Dhaniram, who did not how to swim. The villagers safely took him out of the river. Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the river bank. It also created panic among the villagers but there was no loss of life. The video of the boat overturning into the river has gone viral on social media.