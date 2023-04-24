BLOODSTAINED SCARF KNIFE FOUND AT ATIQ AHMEDS PRAYAGRAJ OFFICE

Prayagraj In a fresh revelation to the Umesh Pal murder case the police have found a bloodstained white scarf and a knife from slain gangster Atiq Ahmed s Prayagraj office located at Karbala of Chakia area Atiq was earlier convicted by a Prayagraj court in the murder case His son Asad who was caught on camera hurling a bomb at Umesh Pal was recently killed in a police encounterApart from this blood stains have also been found in various places on the ground notably the stairs at the back of his office Some utensils were also recovered from his place As soon as the word spread a sizeable crowd gathered at the spot The police along with the forensic team also reached the spot and started investigating the incidentAlso read Atiq interred near son Asad wife Shaista doesn t turn upACP Kotwali Satendra P Tiwari said that traces of blood were found on the stairs and in his office room Efforts are also being made to gather information on the matter through the CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity he said adding that those persons who are found to be getting inside the premises will be tracedMeanwhile the UP police has taken the statements of the shooters who killed Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf last week while posing as journalists The UP police has also formed a judicial committee to investigate into the murder of Atiq s son Asad who was killed in a police encounter earlier this month Asad was one of the shooters who was caught shooting on camera in the Umesh Pal murder case