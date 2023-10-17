Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) : A shocking incident took place in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Four people died due to a sudden explosion in a building located under the Lohianagar police station area. Also, a young man was seriously injured. Soap manufacturing was stated to be going on at the time of the blast. Details awaited.

In this accident, 4 people died on the spot. While 4 people were seriously injured. On receiving information about the explosion, the police rushed to the spot. Arrangements were being made to shift the bodies of the deceased to the hospital for post mortem. The immediate reason for the explosion was not known.

The ghastly incident took place at a two-storey house. Here on Tuesday morning, a sudden massive explosion destroyed the entire house. The explosion was so strong that many nearby houses shook. The injured have been admitted to the medical college for treatment. Those who died have not been identified yet.

On receiving information about the explosion, SSP and DM also reached the spot along with heavy police force. The work of removing debris from the house is being done. According to the information, there was an explosion in the house due to making of illegal firecrackers. But the police have also instructed the media to stay away.

In this case, DM Deepak Meena said that there was a warehouse of soap and detergent in Lohianagar police station area. According to the information, there was a chemical reaction in the warehouse. Due to which there was a massive explosion in the warehouse. NDRF teams have been called from Ghaziabad to the spot.

Information is being received that some people are buried under the debris of the house. Nearby houses have also been damaged. There has also been considerable damage to the walls of a school adjacent to the warehouse.