Shahjahanpur (UP): Three persons, including a police constable, were injured in a blast in a storehouse of Khutar police station here on Monday while cleaning work was underway, police said.

A sudden explosion took place in the 'malkhana', a storehouse of items seized by the police in a case during an investigation, of the police station, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok Kumar Meena told PTI.

Police constable Shailendra Shukla, retired constable Jaipal Singh, and the security guard Latif, who were cleaning the storehouse, got injured in the blast, Meena said. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here, he said.

The reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained, the SP said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered into the matter. (PTI)