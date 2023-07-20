Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that BJP's politics and the RSS' policy of hate are responsible for the situation in Manipur. He also attacked the ruling party at the Centre over a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked in the northeastern state's Senapati district.

"The policy of hate of the RSS and the politics of vote of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur," Yadav, a member of the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA, said in a tweet in Hindi. "The family members of sisters and daughters will definitely think once before even looking towards the BJP," he said. In another tweet, Yadav said that in Manipur, culture and civility have been torn apart.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said, "The whole country is worried about the continue violence and strife in Manipur. The latest incident of indecency to women is especially embarrassing for the BJP and its government." "Although the law and order situation in the state has already deteriorated, will the BJP still continue to protect such a chief minister?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after the video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far. (PTI)