BJP WILL RETURN TO POWER IN 2024 LOK SABHA ELECTION PEOPLE HAVE FULL FAITH IN PM MODIS LEADERSHIP DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH

Maharajganj Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi s credibility among the masses has increased claiming that the BJP will retain power in the Lok Sabha election 2024 with more seats than 2019 Singh was speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh on Friday Singh attended a family function of Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and later met local public representatives and party workers in the district Speaking to reporters the Defense Minister said that the credibility of the general public towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased “People of the country have full faith in the leadership of Modi In the Lok Sabha elections 2024 the Bharatiya Janata Partyled NDA is going to get not only a clear majority but also more seats than last time Singh said Also read Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits JampK s Rajouri after five soldiers killed in encounterOver a question on Rahul Gandhi s US visit where he criticized the ruling BJP and PM Modi the Defense Minister said that “tarnishing the country s image on the international stage is very unfortunate “But no one can deny the fact that India s prestige has increased at the international level he said “India s stature has increased at the international level “Earlier people did not take India as seriously as they do now Today if India speaks on the international stage the whole world listens with open ears Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and puts question marks on the healthy democratic system here while India s healthy democratic system is discussed in all the countries of the world he said