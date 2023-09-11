BJP MP BRIJ BHUSHAN SINGH LASHES OUT AT UP GOVERNMENT ON STRAY ANIMALS ISSUE

Brij Bhushan Singh took centre stage as the chief guest at a gathering in Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh criticized the Yogi Adiyanath-led government's handling of the stray animal problem while addressing a gathering in Nawabganj block on Sunday. Singh, also the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) took centre stage as the chief guest and emphasized the need for a comprehensive solution to address several pressing issues.

During his address, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that his previous advice on handling stray dogs had fallen on deaf ears. He expressed his concern about the growth of stray animals on the streets and took a stand against prolonged discussions without action on the issue. "My recommendations for tackling the issue were not taken into consideration. Eight years ago, I had proposed a solution, which went unheard", Singh claimed.

"Cows and bulls are roaming freely on the streets. I urge people to adopt at least one cow each," he added. Singh also expressed concern about the use of dangerous wire blades on cows and the subsequent lack of medical attention, leading to their suffering and demise.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing women wrestlers, also criticized those who claimed that only refined oil was safe to consume while refusing traditional mustard oil. He also condemned dishonest practices in selling fake milk, flour, and vegetables, underscoring the importance of genuine, quality food.

He also expressed his thoughts and anger through a heartfelt song, describing the depth of his pain. He urged his audience to work towards a better world, starting at the grassroots level, by conveying these important messages to their communities and families.

