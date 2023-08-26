BJP MP BRIJ BHUSHAN HOLDS BAJRANG VINESH SAKSHI RESPONSIBLE FOR WFI SUSPENSION

BJP MP Brij Bhushan held Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi responsible for WFI suspension

Gonda: Member of Parliament Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh expressed his anger over the suspension of the membership of WFI (Wrestling Federation of India) by the United World Wrestling (UWW). Singh said that the three players, who were on strike, were responsible for the suspension. He further said that India was banned for the first time because of Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

According to sources, the former President of the Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh took part in the Pratibha Samman ceremony on Saturday. He honoured students, social workers, farmers, cow herders and people, who performed well in multiple fields.

Speaking to the media at the event, Singh said, "The membership of WFI has been cancelled due to the failure to hold elections. I had distanced myself from wrestling on the orders of the government. I tried four times to hold the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India, but due to the insistence of the wrestlers and later due to the stay order of the court, the elections could not be held."

"I was the voter of WFI. My son Karan Bhushan and I were members of WFI, but we parted ways from wrestling on the demand of the players and on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

The MP further said, "Wrestling training has been stopped for eight months. The Asian Games are about to happen and no wrestling camps have been conducted. This is sad. India will not be represented in the Asian Games for the first time. This is unfortunate." On Mamta Banerjee's comment over the issue, the MP said that she does not know about the Wrestling Association.