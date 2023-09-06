Maharajganj: Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a case against a BJP minority morcha leader for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old Dalit girl and killing of her father in Maharajganj district.

Police said the case has been registered at the Sadar Kotwali police station against Masoom Raza Rahi, a district level office bearer of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) minority morcha.

The action follows a complaint from the rape survivor. In her complaint, the minor girl accused the BJP leader of raping her on August 28. When her father attempted to intervene, the accused had thrashed him. This has left her father with grievous injuries and he eventually succumbed to the injuries not responding to the treatment.

The girl was living as a tenant at one of the Rahi's houses since her mother's death. Her family includes her father, three sisters and a younger brother.

According to the Circle Officer (Sadar) Ajay Singh Chauhan, a case has been lodged against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code as well as under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Rahi who is the district president of the BJP minority wing is at large since the report of the incident.

BJP District convenor Sanjay Pandey said he has apprised the party's senior leadership of the incident and action will follow.

A senior leader of the BJP's minority morcha, while confirming that Rahi is the district president of the morcha, said law is equal for everyone. The guilty will be punished and the victim will get justice, he asserted. (with PTI inputs)