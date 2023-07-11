Basti (Uttar Pradesh): A BJP leader allegedly bulldozed the house of a poor family to clear the huge tract of land that he intended to sell in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district.

Police have filed a case against the accused leader and six others in this connection. Later, the district administration razed the BJP leader's house as it was built illegally on the Gram Sabha land.

The incident took place in Chilvania village of Lalgand area of the district on July 3. When the accused razed Nirmala Devi's house, the family was in Agra for kidney treatment of her husband, Dasharath.

It has been alleged that the accused BJP leader Indra Kumar is the husband of the village chief. His plot was located next to Nirmala Devi's house. He intended to sell the entire tract of land and razed the house as it came on the way.

After returning to the village, the family was in tears after seeing the condition of their house. They met district magistrate Priyanka Niranjan pleading for justice. A case has been filed against Kumar and six persons in this regard, police said adding that investigations are underway.

On the basis of Nirmala Devi's complaint, the police came to know that Indra Kumar's ancestral house was built illegally on a plot belonging to the Gram Sabha. The sub-divisional officer inspected the spot on instruction of the district magistrate. On Monday morning, district administration officials reached the spot with a bulldozer and razed the BJP leader's ancestral house.

Also Read: Rape accused's house bulldozed in Jharkhand

Nirmala Devi said they had been living in the house for 30 years and have now been rendered homeless. "We have neither money nor political connections. So, we are being forced to go through this situation," she said.