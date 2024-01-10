Auraiya: A leader of the Bhartiya Janta Party died in a horrific road accident after a car he was traveling in collided with a speeding container in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, sources said. While police did not ascertain the cause of the accident, it is speculated that the mishap took place due to poor visibility caused by prevailing dense fog. An official said that the accident took place on Wednesday morning in the Sadar Kotwali area of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Ankur Porwal, a resident of Sateshwar Muhal of Sadar Kotwali area. Sources said that Ankur was the manager of a private school and also the District President of BJP's business cell. It is learnt that on Wednesday morning he was traveling in his car when a speeding container collided with the car near Jalaun intersection of the city. The collision was so strong that the car was blown to pieces.

Soon after receiving the information, Police reached the spot and admitted the injured BJP leader to Auraiya District Hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him dead. According to local people, Ankur was the manager of Shah Prabhu Dayal School located in Porwal city. His sudden death has caused a wave of shock and anger in the area. Many BJP leaders are visiting his house to console the family at the irreparable loss. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem.