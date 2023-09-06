Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): A case has been registered against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl and also killing her father, who protested the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said on Wednesday. The case was registered against BJP's district minority cell leader, Rahi Masoom Raza, at the Sadar Kotwali police station.

In her complaint, the victim stated that on August 28, the BJP leader outraged her modesty in front of her father who suddenly came to the spot and protested the gruesome incident. "My father was dragged out and beaten up mercilessly by the accused. My father died while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital," the victim alleged.

The case was registered against the accused for rape, murder, assault, criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, house trespass and several other sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Kotwali in-charge Inspector Ravi Kumar Roy. Sadar Kotwali Circle Officer (CO) Ajay Singh Chauhan is investigating the case.

The victim claimed that her deceased father was the sole breadwinner of the family.

BJP's district president Sanjay Pandey said the party's top leadership has been apprised of the incident. "The law will take its own course. Everyone is equal before the law. Further action will follow as per the instructions of the party's top leadership," Pandey added.