Maharjganj (Uttar Pradesh): In a major turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Minority Morcha District President, Rahi Masoom Raza, has been expelled from the party for six years following allegations of criminal activities. The expulsion comes in the wake of a scandal involving a police constable, Abid Ali, who was arrested for accepting a Rs 9 lakh bribe to protect Raza from serious charges, including murder and rape.

Sanjay Pandey, the BJP district convenor, officially confirmed the expulsion of Rahi Masoom Raza from the party, stating that the decision was made under the guidance of provincial and regional leadership, who also terminated his primary membership.

The scandal unfolded when Circle Officer Ajay Singh Chauhan and his team began investigating the allegations against Raza. They discovered a close associate of the BJP leader, known as Guddu, who had arranged the funds for the bribe. In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement successfully recovered the entire Rs 9 lakh sum that had been handed over to Abid Ali.

Constable Abid Ali, a resident of the Bhatni police station area in Deoria district, was positioned in the police office's media cell and resided in a rented room within Rahi Masoom Raza's residence. His arrest has sent shockwaves through the local law enforcement community and has raised concerns about the misuse of power and corruption within the police force.

More information: BJP leader booked for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl and killing her father in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kaustubh, stated, "We have suspended 14 police personnel, including Kotwal Ravi Kumar Roy and Police Station Incharge Praveen Kumar Singh, in connection with this case." It was revealed that Abid Ali had coerced the victim into altering her statement through multiple threats, further implicating him in the scandal.

During the investigation, the victim corroborated the Rs 9 lakh transaction and admitted that she had been threatened into accepting the money to protect the BJP leader. Another key figure in the scandal, Guddu, played a pivotal role in arranging the funds for this illicit deal. CO Ajay Singh Chauhan instructed the Kotwali police to arrest Constables Abid Ali and Guddu as soon as concrete evidence emerged. Consequently, Constable Abid Ali was apprehended from the police line and subsequently sent to jail.

Also read: Crimes against women on rise in Rajasthan: Opposition questions law and order, govt says prompt action taken