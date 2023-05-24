Kanpur: A van theft turned out to be a herculean task for three thieves in Uttar Pradesh who found at the 11th hour that the vehicle they were stealing was not in running condition. This led to them pushing the van for almost 17 kilometres. The bizarre incident was reported on Monday in Kanpur city.

Police said that three accused from the Dabauli locality which comes under ​​the Barra police station jurisdiction were involved in stealing a Maruti van. The burglars were arrested on Tuesday evening.

Interestingly, two of the three miscreants are B.Tech students. When the trio tried to go for the auto theft, they were shocked to know that the van has some mechanical issues and could not be driven around. The three, rather than retreating, started to push the stolen car for almost 17 kilometres before they were completely exhausted and decided to abandon the vehicle at a deserted place.

Later on, the van was taken to a garage for repair work. Thereafter, the trio were using the van, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police zeroed in on three miscreants and arrested them and recovered the van. Swaroop Nagar ACP Braj Narayan said, "The three miscreants who were involved in stealing a Maruti van were caught by Nazirabad police. They were arrested along with the vehicle based on inputs provided by the informer."

"During the interrogation, the thieves identified themselves as Satyam Kumar, a resident of Rani Ghat in old Kanpur, Aman Gautam, who lives in Gadrian Purva locality and Amit Verma, who stays at Bramh Nagar. The accused then helped the police in recovering the stolen van," the ACP added.

The two accused Satyam Kumar and Aman are pursuing B.Tech. Both engineering students are also engaged in making websites for online promotion. The duo were making good money through online work. The third accused Amit Verma does housekeeping work in an apartment in the city.

The trio became good friends when they met at a betel shop. For making quick money, they ventured into the crime world. The police are on the lookout for the fourth accomplice Roshan. He is absconding after the incident.

