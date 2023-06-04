Biopic on Justice Sudhir Agarwal who delivered verdict on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

Meerut: A biopic was being made on retired Justice Sudhir Agarwal, who delivered a historic verdict in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi-Babari Masjid title suit in 2010. He studied LLB from Meerut College in western Uttar Pradesh, between 1977 and 1980. Some parts of this biopic will be shot in different areas of western Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut and Ghaziabad.

Justice Sudhir Agarwal arrived in Meerut on June 2 in connection with the shooting of his biopic. However, citing security reasons, the media was completely kept away from the film's unit. Significantly, Rajeev Nishana, President of the Indian Media Welfare Association, is making the biopic on Justice Sudhir Agarwal. Dr Anjali Mittal, principal of Meerut College, said that it is a matter of great pride for the college that the biopic of Justice Sudhir Agarwal is being made.

She said that Justice Sudhir Agarwal, who gave the historic verdict, had studied from here. She said that before delivering the verdict in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, there were all kinds of pressure on him. Sudhir Agarwal said in many forums there was a lot of pressure on him and he even said that there was so much pressure that he should postpone the verdict in the Ram Janamabhoomi case.

Significantly, the verdict was delivered on September 30, 2010, in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi-Babari Masjid case. After this, the whole country came to know about Justice Sudhir Agarwal because of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case. At present, it is believed that in the biopic of the retired Justice, he may also reveal some such names as to who were the people, who exerted pressure on him in the Ram Janmabhoomi case. However, were have to wait and watch for the biopic as the shooting was going on at different locations.

In Meerut College, the HoD of the Law Department and Principal Anjali Mittal and some of his old colleagues have also been interviewed for the biopic. The principal said that shooting has also been done in the college and said everyone is very excited and waiting for the film's release.