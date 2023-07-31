BIHAR GIRL RESCUED FROM CAPTIVITY IN AGRA BAJRANG DAL AND POLICE COLLABORATE IN RESCUE OPERATION

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A young girl hailing from Chhapra in Bihar was confined in a house situated in the Nai Ki Mandi area of Agra, the police said on Sunday. The distressing situation unfolded when locals reported the matter to the Bajrang Dal, a Hindu nationalist organisation. Soon after, Bajrang Dal informed the police. Immediately, Members of Bajrang Dal and the police collectively led a successful rescue operation.

As per the police report, following the unfortunate demise of her parents, the girl sought shelter with her aunt in Agra. When she planned to return to Bihar, she arrived at Agra Cantt railway station to board the train. It was there that she encountered a young man named Anish, who offered to assist her in boarding the train. Contrary to her intentions of going to Bihar, Anish guided her onto a different train bound for Delhi. He made her stay in a hotel in the national capital. Subsequently, he brought her back to Agra and took her to stay at his friend Rasheed's place.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sukanya Sharma said, "A case has been registered based on the girl's complaint, and appropriate action has been taken against the accused. The girl is currently under the care of Asha Jyoti Kendra while the authorities continue their investigation to ensure justice for her."

On raiding the house, the police rescued the girl from her captors. The two accused were arrested in connection with the case on Sunday and have been taken into custody. Additionally, efforts are being made to contact the girl's aunt and other relatives to ensure her well-being and safety.