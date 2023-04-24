BIHAR CM NITISH MEETS SP LEADER AKHILESH YADAV IN LUCKNOW SAYS AIM TO DISLODGE BJP

Lucknow Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav at the party headquarters in Lucknow The meeting between the two leaders lasted for more than half an hour After the meeting SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a joint press conference During this there was a discussion about the Third Front in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Meanwhile Nitish Kumar made it clear that he is meeting all parties only regarding the Third Front He made it clear that he will not be a contender for the post of Prime Minister in the 2024 Lok Sabha pollsSpeaking to the media Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said Democracy is being murdered in the country All of us need to unite to save democracy Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is constantly trying to unite the leaders of political parties Today we came to Lucknow met and discussed the political future Its result will be much better Meanwhile Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said The people who are ruling here are not working they are only spreading propaganda Also read No question of ego all parties involved in the fight against BJP Mamata after meeting NitishNitish said Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have the same old relationship and we are already socialists we have always been together Now we will meet all the parties of the country and unite them Today I met Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee We will unite more and more parties of the country and work together so that this country will move forward and gets freedom from the BJP People are trying to change the history of the country People should know everything When we work together in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar the result of the elections will be good Nitish said However when he was asked to meet Mayawati he remained silent Party s National General Secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav and senior leader Rajendra Chaudhary were also present at the meeting The Bihar Chief Minister had come to Lucknow after meeting Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata earlier in the day