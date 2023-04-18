Varanasi Bhojpuri singer and accused in actress Akanksha Dubey abetment to suicide case Samar Singh has revealed many secrets during the fiveday police interrogation that may prove to be helpful in solving the case said police Samar s custody remand ended on Monday after which he was sent to judicial custody A video of Akanksha crying during an Instagram live just before her death had earlier surfaced on social media platforms During his interrogation from April 13 to 17 Samar confessed that Akanksha had called him twice on March 25 between 2 to 230 am He said that the conversation could not take place as she was not audible After which he had switched off his phone and went to sleep Police said several things were revealed by Samar about his relationship with Akanksha The actress was seriously involved in the relationship and so was very upset after they started drifting apart three months back It was learnt that even though Akanksha was appearing cheerful to the world in front of the camera she was very upset from within Samar told police that Akanksha used to call him and he always responded to her calls The two used to talk but they kept drifting apart The police are probing the details of a total of 10 bank accounts of Samar and his brother Sanjay a coaccused in the case as well as two joint accounts with Akanksha Also Read Samar Singh grilled by police denies role in Akanskha Dubey death caseBoth Samar and Sanjay had reportedly fled Varanasi on March 26 when Akanksha was found hanging inside a hotel room in Sarnath Akanksha s mother accused Samar of beating her daughter and Sanjay of threatening to kill her Police had recovered Samar s SUV and his mobile phone from an apartment in Lucknow and later arrested him from Ghaziabad Samar later told interrogators that he was not hiding but had left Lucknow on March 25 and gone to Gorakhpur to participate at a show in Mumbai on the next day Samar further said he had reached Banaras from Lucknow but after hearing the news of Akanksha s death the next morning he did not go to Mumbai After canceling his tour he went straight to Lucknow by road and then left headed for Ghaziabad Based on the information received after questioning Samar police are now preparing to go to Mumbai to collect evidence in connection with the case