Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Bhim Army Chief and National President of Azad Samaj Party, Chandra Shekhar Azad suffered a gunshot injury in a attack in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Wednesday, said police. Some unidentified miscreants suddenly opened fire at his convoy near Deoband. A bullet brushed past him.

The Bhim Army Chief was admitted to Deoband CHC hospital. Doctors were providing treatment to him amid a large number of his supporters have gathered at the Hospital.

He had gone to attend a 'terhavi' ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV. "The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad's SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital," Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said. Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.

"The borders of the district have been sealed and a massive operation to track the assailant and their vehicle has been launched," said Manglik. According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carried a Haryana registration number. The officer added the Saharanpur police has also reached out to its counterpart in adjoining districts to seek their support in the effort to nab the attackers.

Azad Samaj Party workers and office bearers reached outside the CHC after getting the information about the incident. A heavy police force has also been deployed outside the hospital. Aazad heads the Aazad Samaj Party which he founded in March 2020. The Samajwadi Party hit out at the state government over the incident, questioning the law and order situation under the BJP rule.

"The murderous attack on Chandrashekhar Azad, National President of Azad Samaj Party in Deoband, Saharanpur, by criminals protected by power is highly condemnable and cowardly act. When people's representatives are not safe under the BJP rule, then what will happen to the general public? Jungle Raj in UP!" SP president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Senior SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav tweeted the morale of criminals in the state is so high that they "have started breaking all their limits". "The opposition in Uttar Pradesh is now the target of both the government and the criminals," he said in a tweet in Hindu. He said the "deadly attack" on the Bhim Army chief is a commentary on the law and order situation in the state. "Wake up government!"