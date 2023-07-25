Before Seema-Sachin saga surfaced, another fairytale India-Pakistan online love story ended in jail

Prayagraj: A little before Seema-Sachin's love story surfaced, another little-known Indo-Pak couple's love story bloomed briefly but nipped in the bud. The love story of Iqra and Mulayam Singh Yadav originated in Bengaluru. Both lived together in Bengaluru for six months. Alert Indian agencies had tracked the case and deported Iqra to Pakistan. Mulayam Singh Yadav was sent to jail. Now, Mulayam has been released from jail and is living in his native Prayagraj. Even today, Mulayam remains lost in the memory of his girlfriend. He is eagerly waiting to meet Iqra.

After being released from jail on April 12, Mulayam Singh Yadav reached Maqsudna, his native village in Prayagraj. He always keeps his mobile with him in the hope that sooner or later Iqra's call will definitely come. In love with Mulayam, Pakistan's Iqra reached India illegally through Nepal. Then the intelligence agency and the police got a clue about her. Mulayam Singh Yadav was sent to jail in January on charges of helping Iqra to stay in India illegally and helping her prepare fake documents.

Madly in love with Iqra, Mulayam Singh is engrossed in thoughts of girlfriend Iqra. He keeps watching videos and photos of the moments spent with Iqra on his mobile. Mulayam hopes that Iqra will come to Pakistan legally this time for him. Mulayam Singh Yadav had sought permission from his family members to go to Pakistan, but his parents and brothers stopped him from going to Pakistan by giving their oath. Mulayam's mother Shanti Devi said she will not let her son go to Pakistan at any cost. She is afraid of the fact that if his son goes to Pakistan to meet Iqra, the Pakistanis will not leave him alive.

ETV Bharat caught up with Mulayam Singh Yadav, who said, "I love Iqra very much. Till she does not come back from Pakistan, I will keep waiting for her. Iqra had said that she would definitely come back and will not marry anyone. Me and Iqra have been together as husband and wife for more than six months."

Mulayam Singh Yadav's mother and family members said if Iqra comes to Prayagraj, they are ready to welcome her as their daughter-in-law. Mulayam's mother Shanti Devi says that 'If Iqra is allowed by her family to come to India, she is ready to make her daughter-in-law.

Love bloomed in 2019