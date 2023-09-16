Agra: A BEd student was shot dead in Agra for allegedly blackmailing a girl with objectionable photographs and videos. Two men have been arrested in this connection yesterday. The accused confessed to the police while they were being interrogated.

The incident took place in Jatav Basti of Bijauli village under the jurisdiction of Bah police station area. The deceased, identified as Abhishek, was found unconscious near the fields in Bijauli near Bagh and was taken to the hospital. He died in the hospital on Wednesday night after battling for life for around 50 hours. Police have also recovered the weapons used in the murder.

Dorilal, a resident of Bijauli village told police that his son Abhishek, who was studying BEd had gone to AR Library to study on Monday. "He was found unconscious on the farm road, 500 meters away from the library at around 10 pm. He had severe injury marks on his head and a ligature mark on his neck," Dorilal said.

Abhishek's father said that he gained consciousness for a short period and told the names of his killers. He told that he was made blind-folded and shot in the head. He also said that the killers are from the same village.

DCP East Somendra Meena said that Abhishek was found lying in an injured condition on the road next to a vacant plot in Bijauli. Liquor bottles and packets of snacks were found from the spot, he added. A case was registered on the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased's brother Nitin, Meena said.

Based on the statement given by Abhishek before his death, police nabbed Sahil alias Shailendra, a resident of Bijauli village late on Friday evening. After interrogating him, police arrested his friend Naman.

Meena said that the accused have confessed that they murdered Abhishek. During investigations, it was revealed that Abhishek had some objectionable photographs and videos of a girl, who was Naman's friend. Abhishek was allegedly blackmailing her with these.

The accused told police that they tried to dissuade Abhishek several times but he continued disturbing the girl. Finally, Naman and Sahil got hold of him on his way from the library and shot him dead, police said.

