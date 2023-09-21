Lucknow: A 23-year-old student of BBD University in Lucknow was shot dead during a late-night party in Lucknow's Chinhat area during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The B.Com (Honours) student identified as Nishtha Tripathi had visited Dayal Residency after one of her friends identified as Aaditya Pathak had called her. According to police, a late-night party took place at the apartment where the crime took place. Police said that it has also recovered alcohol bottles from the flat.

The police are trying to ascertain if it was a case of accidental firing or if the firing was done as part of a conspiracy. The student had gone to Dayal Residency after the Ganesh Chaturthi program organised at BBD College. Police have arrested Aditya Pathak and one other person in the case. The victim student's family members have accused him of murder.

Reports also claimed that several other students were part of the late-night party. After Nishtha was shot, she was rushed to Lohia Hospital. However, she could not be saved and was declared dead by the hospital.

Police said that the main accused in the case, Aaditya Pathak, has been taken into custody and that a case under section 302 has been filed in the matter. The police said it is also questioning the other people who were present at the party.

"We got information from Lohia hospital at around 3.30 a.m. about a girl named Nishta being brought dead upon arrival. During our investigation. we came to know that the girl was brought with bullet injuries. Her family has been informed. The prime accused Aditya Pathak has been arrested and action will take place against whoever else is responsible for this. Investigation is underway," said a police official.

According to the police, a liquor party took place in the flat of Dayal Residency Apartment in Chinhat late on Wednesday night. Many youths were present in the house during the party. Looking at the things scattered in the kitchen, it seemed that a dinner and drinks party had taken place. During it, a bullet was fired and Nishtha was hit. Her friends took her to Lohia Hospital in critical condition where doctors declared her dead.