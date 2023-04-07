Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) : Gangster Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf, currently lodged in Bareilly's District Jail, could not appear in the Anti-Corruption Court here on Friday because of ill health. The hearing has been cancelled today due to Ashraf not being well during the medical check-up and he has to take treatment.

A case was registered against Ashraf at Bithri Chainpur police station in Bareilly on March 7. He was to be produced today regarding the same case. Mafia don Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf is locked in Bareilly District Jail for almost two and a half years. Ashraf is alleged to have taken part in the conspiracy for the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj while in jail.

Besides this, on March 7, a case was registered against Ashraf and his henchmen, including jail staff and officers, in Bareilly's Bithri Chainpur police station under several serious sections. In it was alleged that Ashraf meets outside persons in the jail illegally and his food items are also brought inside the jail in violation of rules with the help of the prison guard and jail staff.

Also Read : Umesh Pal murder: Ashraf's sister fears his encounter death, demands CBI probe

Not only this, it was alleged in the case that Ashraf meets his operatives illegally and during the meeting conspired to kill police officers, prosecution and witnesses. Behind all this, giving money and gifts to the jail staff and officers was also mentioned in the FIR.

For producing Ashraf before the court today, a police team reached the Bareilly district jail, but during the medical checkup, it was told that Ashraf's BP has come down. Due to this, he could not be presented before the court.