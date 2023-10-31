BANKE BIHARI TEMPLE CORRIDOR HEARING TO CONTINUE IN ALLAHABAD HC ON WEDNESDAY

Prayagraj (UP): The hearing in a matter involving the construction of a corridor for the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan will continue before the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Anand Sharma and another person from Mathura. It was contended on behalf of the temple "sibayat" (head priest) on Tuesday that the PIL itself is not maintainable further. However, the judges asked him to address the court on the merits of the case and adjourned the hearing.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, it was alleged that the government's intention behind the construction of the corridor was changing the status and structure of two temples and the Kunj gali in Vrindavan. It was also said there are other ancient temples around the Banke Bihari temple that are going to be demolished by the Uttar Pradesh government. It was contended on behalf of the "sibayat" that according to the Places of Worship Act, temples should not be demolished.