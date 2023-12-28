BAGHPAT WIFE HITS HUSBAND IN THE EYE WITH SCISSORS FOR LISTENING TO MUSIC ON HER PHONE

Baghpat: An enraged woman, unable to endure her husband's penchant for music, stabbed his eyes with a pair of scissors and fled from the spot. The incident took place on the night of December 26 in Baraut.

The family members rushed the victim, to the Community Health Center (CHC). He has been discharged today after preliminary treatment.

As per reports, the husband, Ankit is a resident of Badauli Road. He got married to a girl from the Soup Village three years ago.

The initial days were loving and peaceful but complications started in a few months with the couple arguing and fighting over trivial issues. As per police reports, Ankit's wife had even filed a complaint of assault against him and his family three days before the incident.

On the day of the incident, Ankit was listening to a song on YouTube on his wife's mobile phone. The wife got annoyed and in a fit of anger, attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Ankit fell on the ground bleeding after being hit in his eyes by the pair of scissors. Ankit's family members were alerted by his shrill cry and immediately came to his rescue. In the meantime, the wife absconded.