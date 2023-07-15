Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Saturday convicted by an MP/MLA Court here in 2019 'Hate Speech' case. Magistrate Shobhit Bansal of Special Court for MPs and MLAs held the 74-year-old leader as guilty. The Magistrate is yet to pronounce the quantum of punishment.

A case was registered against Azam Khan for making a provocative speech during a rally at Dhamora under Shehzad Nagar police station area on 8 April 2019 during 2019 Lok Sabha general elections. Azam Khan was accused of giving a provocative speech targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the then Rampur District Election Officer and the Election Commission of India.

Azam Khan was present in the court when the judgement was delivered.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Azam Khan's Y security removed

A local court in 2022 convicted Azam Khan in another hate speech case and sentenced him to three years imprisonment, following which he was disqualified from the Assembly. In May this year, the MP MLA court overturned the three-year sentence awarded to Azam Khan by the lower court while accepting an appeal filed against the sentence.

On Friday in a surprise decision, the Uttar Pradesh government had withdrawn the Y Security given to Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh minister and national secretary of the Samajwadi party. However, hours later, police had said that basic security of Khan would be retained.