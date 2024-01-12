AYODHYA WITNESSES A SPIKE IN LAND REGISTRATIONS DUE TO RAM MANDIR CONSTRUCTION

Lucknow: With the construction of Ram Mandir and the grand consecration ceremony, the temple town of Ayodhya has emerged as a new business hub recording a sharp hike in the sale of both commercial and residential plots.

As a result of which, land registrations have almost doubled from 28,000 to 50,000 in the last five years. Also, the revenue earned by the Stamp and Registration Department, has increased from Rs 92 crore to Rs 178 crore in this period.

Ayodhya, which has always been a religious hub, has now become one of the most-sought after destinations with the Ram Mandir consecration. It has been found that people from other states are not only eager to do business in Ayodhya but also live here.

Property is being mainly purchased for setting up ashrams, hotels, guest houses, rest houses and temples. Following construction of Ram Mandir, there is a constant flow of devotees here. Lakhs of devotees are continuously coming to Ayodhya from other states besides Uttar Pradesh.

Minister of State with Independent Charge of Stamp and Registration Department, Ravindra Jaiswal said that Ayodhya is also known as Ramnagari and now the Ram Mandir is being constructed here with a grand consecration ceremony being scheduled on January 22. "In such a situation people are buying land in Ayodhya and starting business here. Due to this, there is a surge in land registrations in Ayodhya and subsequently, the department is earning a higher revenue," Jaiswal said.

Details of land registrations in Ayodhya:

In 2018, there were 28,000 registrations and government earned revenue of Rs 92 crore

In 2022-23, the registrations were 37000 and revenue was Rs 160 crore