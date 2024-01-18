Ayodhya: Anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been moved in and around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya over threat perception ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha event on January 22. The latest move to deploy elite forces backed up by a heightened security blanket, which was already thrown by Uttar Pradsh government, is precipitated after a team of STF on January 4 arrested two persons for threatening to bomb Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, STF Chief Amitabh Yash and blow up Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

The anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been deployed to enhance security at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya. Security has also been heightened in Mainpuri City given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22 and Republic Day on January 26.

The city is brought under an unprecedented security blanket with 10,000 CCTV cameras besides human intelligence and AI technology. Besides, a security dome within a radius of 4.5 km of the temple has been built to intercept any suspicious object. A special intelligence cell has been formed to thwart any possible untoward incident. Patrolling has also been heightened on the unpaved roads along the UP-Nepal borders, a place which earned notoriety for the movement of gangs.

Apart from drones, armed UP ATS commandos and more than 10,000 UP Police personnel have been deployed across Ayodhya for tight security. According to UP Police sources, apart from modern weapons, more than 100 Deputy SPs, 325 Inspectors and 800 Sub Inspectors are being deployed in Ayodhya for security. Apart from this, 10,000 personnel of police and paramilitary forces will be deployed in the city, sources said.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in a post on X late Wednesday, said that the procession of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla was completed with enthusiasm and the recitation of Anand Ramayana started in the pavilion.

Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, preparations are almost done amid tight security arrangements. Ayodhya will be fortified ahead of the Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony with a foolproof security cover.

UP Police has also introduced artificial intelligence-based anti-mine drones to provide 360-degree security coverage. Ayodhya is under the watchful eye of drones and trained security forces equipped with artificial intelligence.

A seven-day Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16. PM Narendra Modi also began an 11-day religious exercise ahead of the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.