Ayodhya: The speciality of the newly constructed Ram Temple in Ayodhya is that it would not require any repairs for at least 1,000 years, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials said.

Preparations for the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 are going in full swing. The idol of Ram Lalla has already been selected and it will depict Lord Ram in his child form, carrying a bow and arrow.

The grandeur of the temple reflects its technology which is akin to that of the temples of south India that were build hundreds of years ago. The technology is such that no repairs would be needed in 1000 years, trust officials added. More than Rs 800 crore is being spent in constructing the grand temple.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials, the donation campaign was part of the world's largest 44-day fund raising campaign launched by Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Under which, workers went to 537019 villages and contacted 12,73,04,135 families.

According to an official associated with the campaign, the drive was undertaken from Makar Sankranti to Magh Purnima (from January 15 to February 27, 2021). Koteshwar, Joint General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that attention was paid to ensure that no section of the Hindu society remained untouched in the initiative. Infact, cooperation of every caste and every community was ensured in the construction of the temple, he said.

More than 22 lakh workers participated in the fund raising campaign. Trust officials said that Ram Mandir is not being built with the help of any organisation or any particular person but with the participation of the entire Hindu society. Nearly 13 crore families supported this great work, he added.