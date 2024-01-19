Ayodhya Ram Mandir live updates: Ram Lalla idol unveiled; Cong' Digvijaya Singh remark sparks row
Ayodhya Ram Mandir live updates: Ram Lalla idol unveiled; Cong' Digvijaya Singh remark sparks row
Ayodhya: The countdown to the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 has begun with only three days left for the mega event. The week-long vedic rituals for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla commenced on January 16, wherein the idol of the lord was installed in the temple on Thursday.
Here are all the live updates from and around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya:
- 12.00 pm
A declaration signed by more than 200 Hindu outfits in the United Kingdom including community organisations, and associations nationwide, will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya before the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Read More...
- 11.30 am
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has stroked a fresh controversy ahead of the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Mandir saying Ram Lalla idol being seated in the temple does not look like a child. Read More...
- 11.00 am
The Rajasthan government has declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party's headquarters here on Thursday night. Read More...
- 10.30 am
The first photo of Lord Ram Lalla is made in black stone, depicting the deity as a five-year-old child in a standing posture. The idol has been sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj. Read More...
- 10.00 am
Three suspects have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Ayodhya. The development came just a few days ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22. Read More...
- 9.30 am
Aiming to set a world record, sand artist Padma Shri Sudarshan Patnaik will organise a sand sculpture art camp along with seven fellow artists on the banks of the Saryu river to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya on January 22. Read More...
