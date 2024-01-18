Ayodhya Ram Mandir live updates: Ram Lalla's idol crane-lifted to Ayodhya
Ayodhya: The anticipation is soring high as the date for the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla is round the corner. The seven day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on January 16 and will continue till January 21, followed by the consecration on January 22. Here are all the live updates from the happenings in and around the Ram Temple from Ayodhya and beyond.
- 10.30 am
By the end of this month, the Uttar Pradesh government will begin offering helicopter transportation to Ayodhya from six of the state's districts. Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Mathura, and Agra will be the starting points for the services. Read More...
- 10.00 am
Anti-terrorist squad commandos from Uttar Pradesh have been moved in and around the Ram Temple in Ayodhya over threat perception ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on January 22. Read More...
- 9.30 am
The idol of Lord Ram Lalla was lifted using a crane to place it in the sanctum sanctorum where it will be installed ahead of 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. Read More...
