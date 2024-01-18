Ayodhya: The anticipation is soring high as the date for the grand consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla is round the corner. The seven day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony began on January 16 and will continue till January 21, followed by the consecration on January 22. Here are all the live updates from the happenings in and around the Ram Temple from Ayodhya and beyond.