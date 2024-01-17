Ayodhya Ram Mandir live updates: Ram Lalla's idol on tour of temple premises
Updated: 24 minutes ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Follow Us
Ayodhya Ram Mandir live updates: Ram Lalla's idol on tour of temple premises
Updated: 24 minutes ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Follow Us
Ayodhya: The seven-day rituals ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, commenced on Tuesday with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra conducting the atonement ceremony. Here are all the live updates from the happenings in and around the Ram Temple.
- 1.00 pm
A Hyderabad man has made a 1,265 kg laddu for Ayodhya Ram Mandir to be offered as an offering at the Temple. The colossal laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad on Wednesday in a refrigerated glass box.
- 12.00 am
BJP leader Anurag Thakur 'warned' the opposition led by Congress and the other constituents of its INDIA bloc for keeping away from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir grand consecration event, saying "people might boycott them again for this decision. Read More...
- 11.30 am
Days ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first Air India Express flight between Ayodhya to Bengaluru and between Ayodhya to Kolkata on Wednesday. Read More...
- 11.00 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared Lata Mangeshkar's Ram Bhajan ahead of Ram Mandir consecration. Modi, in his post on X(formerly Twitter) mentioned that it is the last shlok recorded by her and that, the late legendary singer will be missed on the historic day. Read More...
- 10.30 am
NCP chief Sharad Pawar won't be attending the consecration ceremony and will visit the temple later. The senior opposition leader received an invitation to be part of the pran pratishtha ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Read More...
- 10.00 am
Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and tour of the idol of Lord Ram Lalla in the temple will be performed on Wednesday. Read More...
Loading...