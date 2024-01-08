Varanasi: Lord Ram would ascend the throne in Ayodhya on January 22 and the consecration ceremony would be completed during a short duration of 84 seconds, which is considered to be extremely auspicious.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will enter the sanctum sanctorum carrying the idol of Ram Lalla in his child-like form. He will cover a distance of 300 meters from the puja mandap to the sanctum sanctorum in 25 seconds and then perform the idol's installation.

85-year-old Pandit Laxmikant Dixit and his son Pandit Sunil Laxmikant Dixit would perform the entire ritual from Kashi. They said that the puja will be for a duration of 40 minutes but the mool muhurat for consecration is for only 84 seconds. This short duration is considered to be the most auspicious and best for the upliftment of India, Pandit Dixit said. During this 84-second duration, PM Modi will take Ram Lalla to the sanctum sanctorum and complete the installation accompanied with puja, senior priest Dixit said.

A total of 50 scholars are going to Kashi for this of which, five scholars have reached Ayodhya two days in advance to prepare the havan kund. The remaining scholars will leave for Kashi on January 14 and 15.

The cosecration ceremony will begin with the meditation session. The auspicious time for the installation of the idol is from 12:29:8 to 12:30:32. After the idol's installation, PM Modi will perform the first Aarti of Lord Ram.

Pandit Sunil Laxmikant Shastri said that the Pran Pratishtha will be done during the Abhijeet Muhurta. This auspicious time period has been determined by an astrologer from Varanasi, Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. PM Modi will install the idol during this auspicious muhurta. After completing a 20-minute puja, PM Modi will enter the sanctum sanctorum with Lord Ram Lalla's idol.

Pandit Sunil Dixit, son of Pandit Laxmikant Dixit, said that the ceremony would begin from January 17 with the worship of Lord Ganesha. On the next day, there would be mandap entry puja and vastu puja which will be followed by the lighting of the yagya fire pit on January 19.