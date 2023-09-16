Ayodhya: The construction of the Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. The date for 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony has been almost finalised.

If things go as planned the ceremony will be held in the third week of January. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is making preparations on a large scale for the event. Efforts are underway to complete many of the ongoing development schemes in Ayodhya before time.

To begin with, the construction work of Rampath from Sahadatganj to Ayodhya Saryu bank is set to be completed in December, which is four months before its schedule in April 2024. The 13-km Rampath will enable devotees from any part of the city to easily reach the temple at ease.

The construction of the temple is also going on at a fast pace. The first floor is set to be completed soon. Devotees from across the country are expected to gather at the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the newly-constructed Ram Temple, which is scheduled to take place on January 2024. This arrangements are being made to ensure that the devotees do not face any problem here.

District magistrate Nitish Kumar said that the construction of Rampath is being done in three phases. In the first phase, it will be set up from Naya Ghat to Udaya intersection, which will be completed by October. The second phase, from Sahadatganj to Post Office Tiraha will be completed by November and the third phase, from Post Office Tiraha to Udaya intersection will be completed by December, he said.

