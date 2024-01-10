AYODHYA ALL DECKED UP FOR PRAN PRATISTHA NO MEAT LIQUOR SALE ON JANUARY 22

Lucknow/Ayodhya: In view of the religious significance of Ram temple consecration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared a holiday for all educational institutions across the state on January 22.

Yogi also declared the occasion as a 'national festival' and ordered the closure of liquor shops in the state on that day, a notification from the Uttar Pradesh government said. On that day, schools and colleges will also remain closed. The Chief Minister, who visited Ayodhya on Tuesday, after darshan and ritualistic worship of Shri Ram Lalla and Hanuman Garhi, held a meeting with the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to chalk out modalities.

An official said a six-layer security blanket has been envisaged to make foolproof surveillance in and around the main temple. As many as 600 CCTV cameras helped by AI will cover the 'Red Zone' or inner circle of the Ram temple.

While seeking an update about the preparations for Vedic rituals to be performed starting after Makar Sankranti, the Chief Minister directed the officials to provide all necessary cooperation to the Teerth Kshetra Trust to ensure adequate security and other arrangements for the ceremony.

Adityanath maintained that the dignitaries coming for the consecration ceremony should get better hospitality in Ayodhya. He stressed that the resting place of each VVIP should be selected in advance to avoid possible complications. The CM asked officials to take steps to ensure smooth arrival and hassle-free movements of guests, who are set to arrive within a day or two.

On the lines of Kumbh, tents were set up in and around 25-50 acres area in Ayodhya. For the convenience of guests, signage in different languages would be installed throughout the city. Signage should be in the languages included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and the six official languages of the United Nations.

The Chief Minister asked officials to make arrangements for cleanliness, hospitality and public cooperation. According to him, there should be no dust or filth strewn on major roads or streets like Dharma Path, Janmabhoomi Path, Bhakti Path and Ram Path.

There are dustbins placed at various places so that garbage can be thrown there. Proper arrangements for waste management are being made. At present, more than 3800 sanitation workers are deployed in Ayodhya and another 1500 more staff will be added.