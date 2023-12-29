Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The much-coveted Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport in Ayodhya has a new identity. The airport now goes by the Maharishi Valmiki Airport.

The decision was taken 48 hours before the inauguration of the renovated airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. The Prime Minister during his visit to the holy town will also address a gathering. Apart from that he is slated to unveil the newly constructed building of the Ayodhya Dham Junction and flag off the Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat Expresses.

The inaugural flight from the airport will take off for Delhi on December 30. It will be open for regular passengers from January 6. Initially, flights to Delhi will start from January 6. After this, direct flights to Ahmedabad will start from January 11 and and Mumbai from January 15.

Connecting flight service from Ayodhya to other states will start from January 6. Initially, it's Indigo which will be in operations but later Indian Airlines and others will join business.

The opening of this airport will provide convenience to the passengers coming from different states of the country. Till now, those who wanted to come to Ayodhya by air had to travel by road from Lucknow to Ayodhya.